'Suzume', 'Your Name' producer arrested for child pornography offenses

The Japanese producer Koichiro Ito who had collaborated with Makoto Shinkai on films and contributed to some of the highest-grossing hit anime films cherished by fans across the world, was arrested this week in Tokyo by Wakayama Prefectural Police. Ito has been charged with allegedly soliciting nude selfies from a teenage girl.

As per a report posted by Japanese local newspaper Mainichi Shimbun on Thursday, the 52-year-old producer had met a 15-year-old girl in September 2021 through social media and allegedly forced her to send him explicit images.

TBS, a Tokyo broadcaster, additionally disclosed that Ito allegedly transferred 12,500 yen (approximately $85) to the young girl in return for the images. Given that this action breaches Japan's Child Prostitution and Pornography Prohibition Act, authorities took him into custody on Wednesday.

The shocking revelation has sent ripples throughout the anime industry and its fanbase. With Ito's tenure in the industry spanning about two decades, he has been associated with some of the most beloved anime titles. Notably, he's credited with contributing to the success of renowned works such as "Your Name" (2016), "Weathering With You" (2019), and "Suzume" (2022), all directed by Makoto Shinkai. These anime releases have garnered recognition beyond the traditional anime fan community.

NHK, Japan's public broadcaster, verified that Ito confessed to the allegations against him. Moreover, during discussions with investigators, he revealed that this wasn't the sole instance of his interaction with an underage girl. He allegedly coerced young girls into sending him explicit pictures on various occasions. Law enforcement is actively searching for potential victims referenced in his statements.

Ito's involvement in pedophilic activities surfaced during the investigation of an entirely different, unrelated child prostitution case.

Anime fans were undoubtedly deeply wounded as the unsettling development caused significant fractures in their once heartwarming connections with the anime films that have often served as gateways to new fans. "Is nothing sacred anymore, such a good movie; hope it doesn't tarnish its legacy unnecessarily," commented an Instagram user, reflecting the sentiment shared by many.

