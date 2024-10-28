Suzena Zafar announces marriage from Dubai, embraces faith over tradition

Suzena Zafar, once a popular model and television actress in Bangladesh, has recently announced her marriage through an Instagram post. Suzena shared that she and Syed Haque, a Dubai-based businessman, wed in a simple, formal ceremony at the Dubai court on August 22, forgoing any grand celebrations.

Their marriage, arranged by their families, comes after a long acquaintance—Suzena and Syed have known each other for seven years.

Seven years ago, Suzena moved abroad, stepping away from the media industry and leaving her life in Bangladesh behind. Since then, she has settled permanently in Dubai, where she has also acquired citizenship.

Explaining the choice for a court marriage, Suzena stated, "When we got married in August, the political situation in Bangladesh was quite tense. It wasn't the right time to share the news."

She also emphasised that, following religious principles, "Nowhere in Islam is it mentioned that marriage should be celebrated with fanfare. Both families were informed, and the marriage was completed according to religious customs."

Instead of a traditional honeymoon, Suzena and Syed chose to perform Umrah together, fulfilling her long-held desire to embark on this spiritual journey with her husband. Reflecting on this significant choice, she said, "Two days after our wedding, we performed Umrah. I wish to continue living on the path that Allah has set for me for the rest of my life."