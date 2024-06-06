Sushmita Sen honoured by Int’l Iconic Awards 2024 for ‘Aarya’

Just as her character Aarya Sareen's life transforms in the show, Sushmita Sen created waves across social media with her powerful performance as the mafia queen in the Disney+ Hotstar series "Aarya".

The actress was recently honoured by the International Iconic Awards 2024 for her performance in "Aarya". She announced the news via a video on her social media yesterday.

Sushmita received the Popular Actress of India Globally award and the Best Actress award for her performance in the crime thriller series.

"Thank you International Iconic Awards for both honours!! Deeply cherished," Sushmita wrote on Instagram, thanking the founder and CEO of the award committee.

She also thanked the cast and crew of "Aarya" as well as her fans for enabling her to do her work. However, unfortunately, the actress couldn't receive the award citing personal reasons.

"I have won the International Iconic Most Popular Actress of India Globally 2024, and I also received another award for 'Aarya' – Most Iconic Best Actress of India OTT Web Series 2024," she added.

"It is because of them that I get to do what I do, and to my fans who have loved me for over three decades and keep getting me these awards. Here's to many more. I love you all," the actress signed off.

Sushmita Sen recently earned plaudits for her performance in the third season of the crime thriller series "Aarya", where she plays a mafia queen opposite Chandrachur Singh. The third season was released in two parts: Part I on November 3, 2023, and Part II on February 9, 2024.