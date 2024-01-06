‘Speed Racer’ actor Christian Oliver and two daughters killed in plane crash

German-born Hollywood actor Christian Oliver was killed along with his two young daughters as their small plane plummeted into the Caribbean Sea moments after takeoff, local police said.

Oliver, who appeared on the big screen with George Clooney in "The Good German" and in 2008 action-comedy "Speed Racer," died aboard a privately owned, one-engine aircraft Thursday, the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force said in a statement.

Fishermen, divers and coast guard immediately went to the scene, where four bodies were recovered.

Oliver, 51, died along with his daughters Madita, 10, and Annik, 12, and pilot Robert Sachs.

The plane was travelling from Bequia, a small island in the Grenadines, to St Lucia shortly after midday Thursday.

The family appeared to be on vacation, with Oliver posting on Instagram days earlier an image of a tropical beach and the caption: "Greetings from somewhere in paradise! To community and love... 2024 [here] we come!"

Oliver, born Christian Klepser, had over 60 movie and TV credits to his name, including a minor part in Tom Cruise movie "Valkyrie."

Early-career roles included TV series "Saved by the Bell: The New Class" and movie "The Baby-Sitters Club."

In his native Germany, Oliver starred for two seasons in popular cop show "Alarm fur Cobra 11."