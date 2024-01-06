TV & Film
AFP
Sat Jan 6, 2024 10:05 AM
Last update on: Sat Jan 6, 2024 10:16 AM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

‘Speed Racer’ actor Christian Oliver and two daughters killed in plane crash

AFP
Sat Jan 6, 2024 10:05 AM Last update on: Sat Jan 6, 2024 10:16 AM
'Speed Racer’ actor Christian Oliver and two daughters killed in plane crash
Photo: AFP

German-born Hollywood actor Christian Oliver was killed along with his two young daughters as their small plane plummeted into the Caribbean Sea moments after takeoff, local police said.

Oliver, who appeared on the big screen with George Clooney in "The Good German" and in 2008 action-comedy "Speed Racer," died aboard a privately owned, one-engine aircraft Thursday, the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force said in a statement.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Fishermen, divers and coast guard immediately went to the scene, where four bodies were recovered.

Oliver, 51, died along with his daughters Madita, 10, and Annik, 12, and pilot Robert Sachs.

The plane was travelling from Bequia, a small island in the Grenadines, to St Lucia shortly after midday Thursday.

The family appeared to be on vacation, with Oliver posting on Instagram days earlier an image of a tropical beach and the caption: "Greetings from somewhere in paradise! To community and love... 2024 [here] we come!"

Oliver, born Christian Klepser, had over 60 movie and TV credits to his name, including a minor part in Tom Cruise movie "Valkyrie."

Early-career roles included TV series "Saved by the Bell: The New Class" and movie "The Baby-Sitters Club."

'Full Monty' star Tom Wilkinson dies aged 75
Read more

'Full Monty' star Tom Wilkinson dies aged 75

In his native Germany, Oliver starred for two seasons in popular cop show "Alarm fur Cobra 11."

Related topic:
Speed racerChristian Oliver killed in plane crash
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
ভোটকেন্দ্রের নিরাপত্তা নিয়ে আমরা উদ্বিগ্ন: ঢাকার রিটার্নিং অফিসার
|দ্বাদশ জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচন

ভোটকেন্দ্রের নিরাপত্তা নিয়ে আমরা উদ্বিগ্ন: ঢাকার রিটার্নিং অফিসার

আজ সকাল থেকে সংসদীয় আসনগুলোতে নির্বাচনী সরঞ্জাম পাঠানো শুরু হয়।

এইমাত্র
|বাংলাদেশ

ঢাকার রাস্তা ‘ফাঁকা’

২৩ মিনিট আগে
push notification