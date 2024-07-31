Sparse crowds at Star Cineplex amid curfew adjustments

In recent years, attendance at Eid-special movie releases saw a significant surge. However, this Eid, the Shakib Khan starrer "Toofan" not only met but exceeded records set in the past few years. The film's demand remained robust even post-Eid, prompting the country's largest multiplex to add more screenings each week.

However, the ongoing student protest centring quota reform has had a notable impact. Following a week-long closure, cinemas nationwide reopened on July 25 but have since struggled with sparse attendance. Star Cineplex, aligning with adjusted curfew guidelines, now offers two daily shows.

Mesbah Uddin, senior marketing officer at Star Cineplex, informed Kaler Kantho, "We reopened all branches on July 25. Currently, we run two daily shows during adjusted curfew hours—one in the morning and another in the afternoon. However, attendance has been low, with some shows hosting just 10 viewers, while others see 20 to 30."

He attributed the low turnout to ongoing unsettled conditions, expressing optimism that business will rebound once normalcy returns. "Most tickets are now sold online, underscoring the importance of stable internet services," he added.

Elsewhere, several single-screen cinema halls outside the capital have also resumed operations but are witnessing similarly minimal footfalls. Reports on this trend have surfaced across the country.

Director Mirza Sakhawat Hossain noted the postponement of his film, "Haimantir Itikotha", originally slated for release last Friday, citing the current national situation. No new releases are planned for the foreseeable future amidst these circumstances.