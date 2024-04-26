Sony Future Filmmaker Awards recognises Bangladeshi screenwriter’s film

In a recent announcement by the Sony Future Filmmaker Awards, Nusrat Islam Maati, a screenwriter based in Dhaka, gained international attention as her short film "Below the Window" was selected for recognition.

The announcement, made on Wednesday (April 24), highlighted 30 films chosen across six distinct categories. Notably, Nusrat's creation, crafted during her postgraduate tenure at Dublin's National Film School, secured a nomination under the 'Student' category.

This year's competition is notably fierce, attracting entries from 5,000 filmmakers representing 148 countries, culminating in a total of 8,400 film submissions. From this extensive pool, judges identified the top 30 standout works, including Nusrat's "Below The Window".

The short film revolves around Maria, a new mother living in isolation with her baby, who encounters a mysterious wayfarer who seeks shelter from an approaching storm. Eerie events unfold as the stranger's presence becomes increasingly unsettling in the film. The short film features performances by Carrie Crowley, Steve Gunn, and Yana Koroliova.

In an interview with media, Nusrat shared insights into her creative process, detailing that the script for "Below the Window" was written in 2022. Her colleagues at the university subsequently brought the screenplay to life in 2023, with production helmed by Katnis Tung Cheng of Hong Kong and Salvador Alejandro Gutiérrez from Mexico. The project was further supported by Erasmus and Kino Eyes.

After completing her studies in 2023, Nusrat returned to her home country where she currently serves as an educator at a private university in Dhaka.

The Sony Future Filmmaker Awards has planned an exclusive workshop in Los Angeles, California, offering a significant development opportunity for the selected filmmakers, including producers, directors, and screenwriters. Unfortunately, due to visa issues, Nusrat will be unable to participate in this upcoming event.

The conclusion of this cinematic showcase will occur on May 30, at a grand ceremony set to be held at the historic Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, California. At this event, the top six films among the selected entries will be honoured, celebrating the innovative talent and diverse storytelling that characterise this year's competition.