Shirshendu Mukhopadhyay’s debut novel headed to the big screen

Shirshendu Mukhopadhyay's first novel "Ghunpoka" is heading to the silver screen. Set in 1960s Kolkata, the story follows Shyam, a self-respecting young man who quits his job after being humiliated by his boss. The novel centres on Shyam's loneliness and his struggle as an unemployed man in a bustling city.

West Bengal-based director Palash Dey has acquired the rights to adapt this popular novel into a film. He directed "Taranga" and "Asukhwala", (The Pain Hawker)", and has recently completed post-production of his film "Ostad".

Speaking to Anandabazar Patrika about his latest project, "Ghunpoka", Palash emphasised the novel's universal appeal, saying, "Though written in Bengali, this novel has significance worldwide. It delves into the journeys of various individuals, resonating with readers even today. It celebrates life, and I firmly believe it deserves a cinematic adaptation."

However, Palash expressed his frustration regarding producers remaining hesitant to invest in films based on literary works. He cited the Japanese film "Perfect Days" and Iranian director Asghar Farhadi's "A Separation" as examples of international films that succeeded despite their unconventional themes.

"In Shirshendu's novel, loneliness in urban life is a key theme," Palash remarked. "Yet, as an audience, we often prioritise foreign films over our own stories."

Palash revealed he had secured the rights to "Ghunpoka" last year. "I've had initial discussions with a few production companies, but I'm still looking for the right producer," he explained.

The director is determined to take his time with this project, acknowledging the weight of adapting such a beloved work. He believes "Ghunpoka" is one of the greatest novels in Bengali literature, so the film's production and national release must be handled with care. "I am in no rush to release this project," Palash stated.

Meanwhile, Palash remained tight-lipped about possible casting decisions but hinted that he had spoken with a well-known Bengali actor. "Nothing is really final until we lock in the production details," he added.