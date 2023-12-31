Shilpakala Academy to screen ‘Saatao’ in 63 districts on 31st

Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy (BSA) is going to screen the internationally acclaimed Bangladeshi film "Saatao" (Memories of Gloomy Monsoons) in 63 districts in the country.

Under BSA's nationwide film screening initiative, "Ganajagorone Chalachitra Utsab", the film is one of the 17 films which will be screened across the country from December 29, 2023, to January 5, 2024. "Satao" will be screened at 4 pm today.

Confirming the initiative, BSA Theatre and Film Division Assistant Director Ikramul Islam said, "Art and cultural activism is crucial to foster an intellectually and culturally rich nation. The films that we selected are thought-provoking and will be a joy to watch for audiences across the country."

Filmmaker Khandaker Sumon, director of the film, said, "BSA's initiative is definitely a trendsetter and impressive. Even in festivals abroad, I have never seen a film being screened in 63 regions at once."

"I will surely thank Liaquat Ali Lucky, director general of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, for taking on this pioneering initiative and always helping independent filmmakers like me to flourish," Sumon added.

Debutante filmmaker Khandaker Sumon's directorial film, "Saatao", has already made waves across the nation and internationally, having been showcased at various festivals and theatres.

"Saatao", a crowd-funded movie, revolves around the impact of the agrarian society during the time of monsoons and the life of marginalised people. Aynun Putul and Fazlul Haque play pivotal roles in the movie.

The plot revolves around a farmer called Fazlu and his wife, Putul. Fazlu becomes concerned about Putul feeling isolated at home, so he decides to surprise her with a thoughtful gift—a cow. With this new companion, Putul's loneliness begins to fade, and she gradually overcomes the emotional challenge of leaving her father's house.

However, the story takes a twist as unfavourable environmental conditions start affecting farmers like Fazlu. They face increasing difficulties due to further unfortunate circumstances when the river overflows, causing havoc downstream and disrupting the lives of both people and animals residing in the area.

The story of "Saatao" is based on the universal struggle of farmers and marginalised women.

Besides directing the movie, Khandaker Sumon also wrote the story, screenplay, and dialogue for "Saatao". The movie also stars Sabera Yasmin, Tashmita Shimu, and Mitu Sarkar, among others.

Previously, the has been selected for the 19th Kazan International Muslim Film Festival in August this year. It was the only Bangladeshi film to be nominated in the Russia-Islamic World category, along with nine other movies from different countries.