Sheikh Al Mamun collaborates with Korean Film Council for upcoming movie

The film "Unplugged" is set to portray the shattered dreams and uncertain future of a remittance worker. Directed by Sheikh Al Mamun, the project is co-produced by Saiful Jarnal. This production is being developed in partnership with the Korean Film Council.

Jarnal mentioned that the screenplay for this film has received an accolade in the Independent Art Film Production category from the Korean Film Council, which is also providing the funding for the project.

He further added that filming for "Unplugged" is already underway, with 40 percent of the movie completed. The team aims to wrap up the entire production by October.

Saiful Jarnal shared that the film is set to be showcased at numerous international film festivals. Although "Unplugged" marks Sheikh Al Mamun's debut in feature films, he has previously created five documentaries focusing on the lives of workers.

Additionally, Mamun produced a documentary titled "Why Not," which explores women's involvement during War and the violence they endured. This documentary earned the Best Documentary Award at the Liberation War Museum Film Festival.

"Unplugged" is being produced by Plus Films from Korea and co-produced by Bangladesh's Jalaj Movies. Jarnal mentioned that the film is currently being shot in the city of Mask, Korea.