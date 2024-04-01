Shajal to keep audience in loop with ‘Rumi’

While Shajal Noor might not appear in Eid dramas this year, the actor has made sure to keep his audience in the loop with his new project. Shajal is set to appear in Vicky Zahed's "Rumi", slated for release on April 10, coinciding with the festive season of Eid.

In this highly anticipated web-series, Shajal portrays the role of a detective. Additionally, Shajal starrer another web-film is also gearing up for its release.

In an interview with The Daily Star, the artiste talks about his upcoming projects, characters he played and among others.

Tell us more about your role in 'Rumi'.

I portrayed the role of Aryan, a detective, in the web film "Rumi". Playing a detective character is always exciting for me; I find it immensely enjoyable. Detective roles have always mesmerised me, be it in books or on screen. Seeing myself portraying such a role on screen fills me with joy.

How was it working with Chanchal Chowdhury in the web-series?

Chanchal Chowdhury is an esteemed actor whom I deeply admire. I have worked with him previously in a film. He is not only a talented actor, but also a genuine human being. Together, we dedicated time to rehearse and dig deeper into our respective roles before facing the camera. Collaborating with him made me realise the importance of delivering the best for any project.

You have previously collaborated with Vicky Zahed in 'The Silence'. How was it working with him again?

Vicky Zahed is an incredibly gifted director and a favourite one. His storytelling always carries a distinctiveness that makes it stand out. Those familiar with his work understand the level of dedication he pours into each of his projects. He consistently finds innovative ways to present his characters, which is truly commendable. I am immensely grateful to him for introducing me in a fresh light in "The Silence". Audiences can anticipate seeing me in a new avatar in "Rumi" as well.

What new projects are you working on this Eid?

For the first time, I did not work in any television dramas for Eid. I was busy with "Rumi". I have performed in another web-film. It might be released around the Eid festivities. This year, I preferred devoting most of my time to web projects instead of dramas. I want to prioritise quality over quantity. I want to portray characters that would leave a lasting impression on audiences.

How did you prepare for your role in 'Rumi'?

After reading the script, I completely immersed myself in the role of the detective and didn't engage in anything else. I consistently worked on myself to ensure that my work stood out. Apart from that, I also discussed every detail with my director to make the character appear as natural as possible on screen.

What are your plans for Eid?

During Eid, I prioritise spending quality time with my family. This year, I'm keen on exploring the beautiful places within our country to create some memorable moments with them.

Tell us about your most precious childhood memories.

My most precious memories were made during Eid in my childhood. Those carefree days were filled with joy and excitement and they won't return. Back then, Eid was all about receiving, but as I've grown older, my responsibilities have multiplied. I reminisce about my days in Old Dhaka, where Eid celebrations used to be grand and the entire neighbourhood would be adorned with colourful decorations. The memories of Eid from that time are deeply nostalgic for me.