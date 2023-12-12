‘Saw XI’ officially announced, release date revealed

Building on the success of the tenth film earlier this year, Lionsgate has officially announced "Saw XI."

The enduring horror franchise reclaimed its prowess with "Saw X" in the autumn of 2023, reintroducing Jigsaw (Tobin Bell) for another intense cat-and-mouse scenario. This installment garnered the highest acclaim among all Saw franchise films.

Months after the theatrical chills of Saw X, Lionsgate unveils the impending arrival of Saw XI. The announcement surfaced on Instagram, accompanied by an ominous post bearing the caption, "The game continues."

The studio confirmed the movie's theatrical debut on September 27, 2024. The accompanying image features the date in Roman numerals, with the number 11 prominently highlighted in red.

"Saw X" marked a milestone for the body horror franchise, securing its inaugural "Fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes with an 80% critics score and an even more impressive 89% audience score.

While it didn't reach the box office peaks of earlier installments, earning $107 million worldwide, it stood as a noteworthy improvement over recent entries. Ranking as the sixth-highest grossing title in the franchise, coupled with positive audience reactions, it strongly hinted at the likelihood of another sequel.

The main question now revolves around where "Saw XI" fits within the overarching timeline. Its predecessor served as a prequel, strategically positioned between the original Saw and Saw II to incorporate Jigsaw's direct engagement. Considering the conclusion and post-credits scene of "Saw X," indications point towards the new movie also preceding the second film in the franchise. The concluding scenes of "Saw X" witnessed the resurgence of Mark Hoffman (Costas Mandylor) and Jigsaw orchestrating a new trap for Henry Kessler (Michael Beach), a con artist who had previously attempted to deceive Jigsaw.