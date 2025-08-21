TV & Film
Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, and more appear in Aryan Khan’s directorial debut

The trailer for Aryan Khan's directorial debut, "The Ba***ds of Bollywood", was released by Netflix yesterday, featuring Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh in guest appearances as themselves.

Running two minutes and twenty-seven seconds, the trailer opens with Shah Rukh Khan's narration reflecting on the contrasting journeys of insiders and outsiders in Hindi cinema. 

It then introduces Lakshya as rising actor Aasmaan Singh and Bobby Deol as established superstar Ajay Talwar. Viewers also get a glimpse of filmmaker Karan Johar in a cameo role, along with Raghav Juyal playing Lakshya's on-screen friend. Notably, Lakshya and Raghav previously worked together in the 2023 action thriller "Kill".

The series, written and directed by Aryan Khan, also features Sahher Bambba, Manav Chauhan, Mona Singh, and Anyaa Singh in pivotal roles.

"The Ba***ds of Bollywood" is produced by Bonnie Jain and Gauri Khan under Shah Rukh Khan's banner Red Chillies Entertainment and is slated to release on Netflix on September 18.

