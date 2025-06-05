Runa Khan to star in three web films this Eid

National Film Award-winning actress Runa Khan will appear in three new web films set for release this Eid.

The titles include "Paap Kahini", directed by Shahriar Nazim Joy; "Bohemian Ghora", directed by Amitabh Reza Chowdhury; and "Neel Podmo", directed by Towfique Elahi.

"Paap Kahini" and "Neel Podmo" will stream on iScreen, while "Bohemian Ghora" will premiere on Hoichoi.

Speaking about "Paap Kahini", Runa Khan shared, "The story touched me deeply. I play the role of a housewife who is subjected to betrayal. The emotional aftermath of that betrayal is portrayed with great intensity."

She added, "I appear in two different looks from two time periods. It's a story of trust and betrayal within a marriage. I believe viewers will connect with it."

On "Neel Podmo", Runa said, "It was screened at the Dhaka International Film Festival and received widespread appreciation. The film is directed by Towfique Elahi, and my character is named Neela—referred to as Neel Pomdo in the story."

She further explained, "The film traces Neela's life journey. It is a grounded, quality production that closely reflects real life."

In "Bohemian Ghora", Runa Khan stars opposite Mosharraf Karim.

"There's already been a lot of positive feedback even before its release," said Runa. "I hope it resonates further with audiences once it airs."

Recalling the origins of "Paap Kahini", she mentioned receiving the offer while shooting for the film "Baak". "We shot across several locations, including a zamindar house in Manikganj. Shahriar Nazim Bhai approached the project with great care," she added.