Renowned Pakistani singer slaps comedian over ‘honeymoon joke’

Shazia Manzoor, a renowned singer from Pakistan, became visibly upset upon hearing a joke regarding 'Honeymoon'. In a live TV show, she proceeded to slap comedian Sherry Nanha multiple times after he made a jest about taking her on a honeymoon after marriage. The incident, now widely circulated, unfolded during the programme titled "Public Demand".

Upon hearing comedian Sherry Nanha's remark, "Imagine if we were to get married, and then for our honeymoon, I whisk you away to Monte Carlo. What's your preference, which class would you like to travel in?", Shazia Manzoor became enraged.

She rose from her seat and retorted, "You appear to be a third-class individual. Didn't I warn you last time? Everyone thought it was a joke. And now, you're bringing up 'honeymoon'? Have you no sense of decency? What's your intention here? Honeymoon! Discussing honeymoon with a lady? People may not realise, but even last time, he was disrespectful towards me. You claimed it was a joke, but I reprimanded you nonetheless!"

Manzoor then repeatedly struck Sherry Nanha while making the remarks. The first slap caused Nanha's turban to fall to the floor.

During this incident, the popular singer also vowed never to appear in the show again. However, other crew members intervened to calm Manzoor down. The presenter repeatedly told Nanha, "Nothing outside the script can be done."

The video of the comedian being beaten on the TV show has gone viral on social media, eliciting mixed reactions.

Some commented, "It was already scripted." Others questioned, "How can such an event be scripted?" Several speculated, "The events were prearranged to generate publicity for the event."

There is significant tension among social media users regarding this issue. However, the television authority has not yet clarified which claims are true or false. Shazia Manzoor is a highly popular playback and folk singer in Pakistan.