Remembering Tareque Masud and Mishuk Munier with ‘Chalachchitra Path’

Tareque Masud was more than a filmmaker—he was a visionary who brought an unparalleled international sensibility to Bangladeshi cinema. His films carried his education, philosophy, and deep humanist ideals, resonating with audiences both at home and abroad.

Today marks the anniversary of his untimely death. On this day in 2011, Masud was killed in a tragic road accident in Joka, Ghior upazila of Manikganj, while returning from scouting locations for his film "Kagojer Phool". Cinematographer Mishuk Munier, his close collaborator and creative partner, also lost his life in the crash, along with three others.

Mishuk Munier (L) and Tareque Masud. Photo: Star File

To honour their legacy, the Cameraman Association of Bangladesh, in association with the Tareque Masud Memorial Trust, is hosting a commemorative programme titled "Chalachchitra Path" this evening. The event will be held at 5:30 pm at Ground Zero on Bir Uttam Mir Shawkat Sarak, Tejgaon.

The evening will include reflections on the lives, philosophies, and enduring creative bond of Masud and Munier. Filmmakers Prosun Rahman, Catherine Masud, and Asif Munier will share personal memories and take questions from the audience, offering intimate glimpses into the artists' journeys.

Tareque Masud and Mishuk Munier. File photo

The programme will also feature screenings of Masud's acclaimed documentary "Adam Surat", shot by Mishuk Munier, alongside Prosun Rahman's "Fera", a film dedicated to Masud. The event is open to all—a chance to celebrate two artists who helped redefine the language and scope of Bangladeshi cinema.