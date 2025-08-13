TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Wed Aug 13, 2025 02:15 PM
Last update on: Wed Aug 13, 2025 02:30 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film
TV & Film

Remembering Tareque Masud and Mishuk Munier with ‘Chalachchitra Path’

Wed Aug 13, 2025 02:15 PM
Last update on: Wed Aug 13, 2025 02:30 PM
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Wed Aug 13, 2025 02:15 PM Last update on: Wed Aug 13, 2025 02:30 PM
Tareque Masud and Mishuk Munier
Photos: Collected

Tareque Masud was more than a filmmaker—he was a visionary who brought an unparalleled international sensibility to Bangladeshi cinema. His films carried his education, philosophy, and deep humanist ideals, resonating with audiences both at home and abroad.

Today marks the anniversary of his untimely death. On this day in 2011, Masud was killed in a tragic road accident in Joka, Ghior upazila of Manikganj, while returning from scouting locations for his film "Kagojer Phool". Cinematographer Mishuk Munier, his close collaborator and creative partner, also lost his life in the crash, along with three others.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Mishuk Munier (L) and Tareque Masud. Photo: Star File

To honour their legacy, the Cameraman Association of Bangladesh, in association with the Tareque Masud Memorial Trust, is hosting a commemorative programme titled "Chalachchitra Path" this evening. The event will be held at 5:30 pm at Ground Zero on Bir Uttam Mir Shawkat Sarak, Tejgaon.

The evening will include reflections on the lives, philosophies, and enduring creative bond of Masud and Munier. Filmmakers Prosun Rahman, Catherine Masud, and Asif Munier will share personal memories and take questions from the audience, offering intimate glimpses into the artists' journeys.

Tareque Masud and Mishuk Munier. File photo

The programme will also feature screenings of Masud's acclaimed documentary "Adam Surat", shot by Mishuk Munier, alongside Prosun Rahman's "Fera", a film dedicated to Masud. The event is open to all—a chance to celebrate two artists who helped redefine the language and scope of Bangladeshi cinema.

 

Related topic:
Tareque MasudTareque Masud death anniversaryMishuk Munier
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

A traveling storyteller of a living culture

A traveling storyteller of a living culture

2y ago
New initiative to bring films to working-class communities

New initiative to bring films to working-class communities

8m ago

BSA honours legendary artistes with three-day tribute event

2y ago

Tareque and Munier: You are always with us

8y ago
Reclaiming the stories of women on screen

Reclaiming the stories of women on screen

8m ago
biman_bangladesh_airlines.jpg
|বাংলাদেশ

গ্রাউন্ডেড উড়োজাহাজে বিপর্যস্ত বিমানের সময়সূচি, নিরাপত্তা-রক্ষণাবেক্ষণ ব্যবস্থা নিয়ে প্রশ্ন

‘যে সময়ে বিমানের সুনাম ফেরানো দরকার, তখন উল্টো এসব ঘটনার পুনরাবৃত্তিতে যাত্রীদের আস্থা নষ্ট হচ্ছে।’

৫ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

৪৫ শতাংশ বাড়িভাড়ার দাবিতে প্রেসক্লাবের সামনে এমপিওভুক্ত শিক্ষকদের সমাবেশ

২ ঘণ্টা আগে