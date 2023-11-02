Recognition always brings out a childlike feeling inside me: Afran Nisho

Photos: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

After ruling the television industry for more than a decade, Afran Nisho managed to transfer his talents successfully to the OTT arena as well. From donning the role of Salam Sharif ("Morichika"), to the titular role in "Kaiser" and Rashed Chowdhury in "Redrum", Nisho has left a permanent mark for his performances.

Afran Nisho won the Best Actor award at "Blender's Choice-The Daily Star OTT & Digital Content Awards 2022" for his role in "Redrum", directed by Vicky Zahed. He shared his emotions regarding the winning moment, his thoughts on OTT industry and more.

Nisho receiving the award from eminent cultural personality Nasir Uddin Yousuff and noted artiste Brindaban Das. Photo: Shahrear Kabir Heemel

"It is a childlike feeling to receive awards for your work. Particularly when people vote for you," said Nisho. "I am also grateful to the jury board for appreciating my work."

The actor was also nominated for Tanim Noor's web-series "Kaiser". In the previous iteration of "Blender's Choice-The Daily Star OTT & Digital Content Awards", Nisho won the award for playing the negative role in the web-series "Morichika", directed by Shihab Shaheen. In his career of two decades, he has dedicated each award he received to the legendary Humayun Faridee.

"Whenever I receive an award, I always think of one person, and that is Humayun Faridee. I want to dedicate my achievement to Faridee bhai each time, because I feel, despite of being such a great artiste, he was underappreciated."

Noting Faridee's immense contribution in the field of acting, Nisho added an urge to archive the works of such great artistes properly. "The younger generation needs to experience and understand their legacy," he said, "I believe that even through a paywall, people would want to watch those artistes' works."

OTT is a blessing for the entertainment industry, and agreeing to this, the actor shared that this medium has vastly helped the audience to grow and local industry is in a phase of being able to compete in a wide-open field with international competitors. "The narrations have changed, and audience have become more tolerant and mature -- they can accept strong and dark stories."

Photo: Checkmate

Web platforms have brought variation to storytelling. "At the same time, since OTT has the flexibility of storytelling without budgetary concerns, directors can tell their stories in their own vision," he added. "OTT has played a great role in elevating the film industry as well."

Photos: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

Nisho is in the talks for more OTT projects, including "A Common Man" to be directed by Ashfaque Nipun, "Ashur" (based on the life of the serial killer Roshu Kha) to be directed by Shihab Shaheen. At the same time, the "Punorjonmo" famed actor is preparing himself for yet another exciting role on the big screen, which is to be announced soon.