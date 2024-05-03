Proshoon Rahmaan’s ‘Shekor’ to explore diaspora narratives

Acclaimed filmmaker Proshoon Rahmaan, fresh off the accolades of his internationally celebrated film "Dear Satyajit", commemorating Satyajit Ray's centennial, has announced his latest cinematic venture, "Shekor".

The announcement was made in a restaurant in the capital city during Satyajit Ray's birthday celebrations yesterday (May 2), indicating a promising new addition to Rahmaan's repertoire.

"Shekor" is poised to be a significant work in the context of contemporary Bengali cinema, particularly because it tackles the poignant theme of diaspora and the emotional homebound call to one's homeland. The screenplay, inspired by Sanaul Mostafa's novel, aims to weave a narrative that explores the nuances of migration, homeland, and the innate human longing for roots.

"It is more than just a film; it is a timely exploration of the intricate dance between staying and leaving and the emotional and physical spaces we inhabit. It represents an important cultural reflection on migration, identity, and the inescapable pull of one's roots, poised to make a significant impact in the landscape of Bengali cinema," said the film's director of the film.

The film will feature actors FS Nayeem and Aisha Khan on the big screen for the first time, adding a fresh dynamic to the project.

Nayeem, who returned to cinema after a hiatus with the yet-to-be-released "Jole Jwole Tara" alongside Rafiath Rashid Mithila, shared his enthusiasm about portraying a character that resonates with many.

Aisha Khan, marking her return to the silver screen since her debut in 2018 with "Ahoto Phooler Golpo", echoed her sentiment, stressing the compelling nature of the script which drove her to participate in the project.

The shooting for the film will take place across Dhaka, Gazipur, Rajshahi, and Kushtia, at different stages starting from May 4.

Acclaimed artistes Dilara Zaman, Somu Chowdhury, Sangita Chowdhury, and Shahriyar Sajib, will be featured in the film amongst others.

The makers of the film aim to release "Shekor" in theatres by next year. With Proshoon Rahmaan at the helm, who is also responsible for the screenplay and dialogues, the film is produced by Imation Creator.