Popy’s whereabouts finally revealed

Dhallywood actress Sadika Parvin Popy, who had been absent from the Showbiz scene for quite some time, has chosen to embrace a secluded lifestyle, shrouding her private affairs away from the prying eyes of the media. The actress has not made any public appearances for the past three years.

Recently, it was revealed that Popy's husband is involved in the shipping industry and that she gave birth to a son named Ayat in a private hospital in October 2021.

Popy's husband serves as the managing director of a company and resides in the Lalbagh area of Dhaka. They are currently living in Dhanmondi, having formerly resided in Baridhara and Uttara.

Meanwhile, some colleagues in the film industry expressed their desire for Popy to have the freedom to be herself, emphasizing that it's not appropriate to pass judgment on or pry into someone's personal life.

Popy was last seen on the film set of "Bhalobashar Projapoti" in June 202. After that, the actress was not seen anywhere in public.