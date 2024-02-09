Oscars to introduce new category for casting directors

The Oscars will now include a prestigious award honouring casting directors, recognising their significant contributions to the film industry. This official announcement marks a groundbreaking moment as casting directors, long regarded as vital to the filmmaking process, will finally receive the recognition they deserve on Hollywood's grandest stage.

The decision to introduce the new category was confirmed by the board of governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Thursday. Effective from the 98th Academy Awards ceremony in 2026, this addition reflects the Academy's commitment to evolving with the industry and acknowledging the diverse talents involved in the process of filmmaking.

Casting directors have been pivotal in shaping the success of films, yet their role has never been formally acknowledged at the Oscars until the announcement. With this new award, the Academy aims to celebrate and honour the exceptional talents and dedicated efforts of casting directors in bringing memorable characters to life on screen.

The establishment of this category follows the creation of the casting directors' branch in July 2013, which has since grown to include nearly 160 members. The decision was met with enthusiasm by industry professionals, including Academy Casting Directors Branch governors Richard Hicks, Kim Taylor-Coleman, and Debra Zane, who hailed it as a well-deserved acknowledgment of casting directors' contributions.

While casting directors can now celebrate this milestone achievement, stunt performers continue to advocate for recognition in their field. However, for now, the focus remains on the long-awaited acknowledgment of casting directors' invaluable contributions to the world of cinema.