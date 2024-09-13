Oscar Bangladesh Committee invites film submissions for 97th Academy Awards

As in previous years, Bangladesh is gearing up to submit a film to the Oscars in the International Feature Film (Foreign Language) category. To oversee the nomination process, a seven-member 'Oscar Bangladesh Committee' has been formed, chaired by acclaimed filmmaker Matin Rahman. The committee will carefully select the film that will proudly represent Bangladesh on the global stage at the prestigious Oscars.

Matin Rahman

The chosen film from Dhaka will represent Bangladesh at the 97th Oscars sent through this committee. To facilitate the selection, the committee is now inviting Bangladeshi films for nomination. It is to be noted that films cannot be submitted directly to the Oscars without first undergoing this process.

The committee has set the following conditions for film eligibility: the film must be released between November 1, 2023, and September 30, 2024. Furthermore, it must be commercially screened for seven consecutive days in local theatres during this timeframe. Any feature-length film with English subtitles meeting these criteria is eligible to participate in the selection process.

Robin Shams, the media coordinator for the 97th Oscar Bangladesh Committee, has invited interested film producers to obtain the submission form and detailed guidelines from Ashirbad Cholochitra (7/9 Eastern Commercial Complex, 73 Kakrail). Entries must be submitted by 5 pm on Saturday, September 21.

The 97th Academy Awards, hosted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, is scheduled for March 2, 2025. The ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, and will honour achievements across 24 categories, including the prestigious Best International Feature Film Award.