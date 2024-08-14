Open-air film fest to celebrate indigenous cinema in Dhaka

The Indigenous Artistes' Unity is set to host an open-air film screening event, titled "Indigenous Screen", showcasing films created by indigenous artistes. This event aims to shed light on the everyday life and struggles of over 54 indigenous communities in Bangladesh, who speak at least 35 languages.

The event will kick off on Friday (August 16) at 6:30pm at the Lalmatia Block D Field.

The selected films, each a poignant portrayal of indigenous culture, identity, and resilience, include: "Khumi I Awmnai Rita" (2006), "Life is Still Not Ours" (2014), "My Bicycle" (2015), "Abhima" (2021), "Kalpana…Not Imagination" (2016), "Felim: Cinema for Identity" (2017), "Choto Pakhi" (2017), and "Song of Kopotakkho" (2021).

"Indigenous Screen" offers a platform for the stories and voices that have long been overlooked. Over the past decades, films and documentaries have become essential mediums for raising awareness about indigenous issues. However, these films have often faced censorship, preventing the public from understanding the realities faced by these communities.

The Indigenous Artistes' Unity expressed their mission via a joint statement that reads, "In the face of a new dawn, we want our voices and art to be free, and we want you to be a part of this movement."

The screening continues on Saturday (August 17), from 6:00pm onwards, at House 12, Road 101, Gulshan 2.