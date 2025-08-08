NTV to air special indigenous drama ‘Joya’ tonight

To mark International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples on August 9, NTV will air a special tele-drama titled "Joya" tonight at 9:30pm.

Written and directed by Shubhashish Sinha, "Joya" follows the story of a young Manipuri woman raised in the city. Her life takes a turn when, on her deathbed, her mother reveals a hidden truth about her identity. Drawn by a longing to understand her roots, Joya sets off for a remote Manipuri village. There, she encounters Kanai, a traditional balladeer, and gradually uncovers a life painted with sorrow, tenderness, and unspoken emotions.

Jyoti Sinha plays the titular role of Joya, while Gourhari Chatterjee appears as Kanai. The cast also includes Nirmal Kumar Sinha, Anjana Sinha, Sajal Kanti Singh, Swarnali Sharma, Chayan, Samarjit, Shashwati, alongside performers from Manipuri Theatre and the local Manipuri community.

The drama features cinematography by Abid Mallik, music by Sharmila Sinha, and editing by Foysal Nipoon. It is produced by Uttam Kumar Singh, with art direction by Sajal Kanti Singh and assistant direction by Jon William. "Joya" is a production of Tahara.