Noted director of timeless drama ‘Aaj Robibar’ no more

Monir Hossain Jibon, the director of the classic BTV drama "Aaj Robibar", has passed away. He breathed his last around 12:53am at the National Institute of Neurosciences Hospital in Agargaon, Dhaka, on Wednesday, June 26.

Apurba Rana, the deputy general secretary of the Directors' Association, confirmed his death to The Daily Star.

The noted director suffered a brain stroke at night and was immediately admitted to the hospital. Despite the best efforts of the doctors on duty, they could not save him.

This morning at 10am, his body was placed at the Shilpakala Academy premises for public homage. Following this, his first Janaza took place there at 11am.

After the first Janaza, his body will be transported to his hometown in Monohardi Upazila, Narsingdi district, where the second Janaza will be held after the Asr prayers, followed by burial in the family graveyard.

Monir Hossain Jibon met Humayun Ahmed in 1993. Before that, he worked as an assistant director in movies. He was hired as an assistant director for Humayun Ahmed's movie "Aguner Poroshmoni".

Later, he worked as the lead assistant director for the drama "Nokkhotrer Raat". Monir Hossain Jibon made his directorial debut on TV with the immensely popular drama "Aaj Robibar". Following this, he went on to create numerous dramas.

In 2000, Monir Hossain Jibon founded his own production company, Shadhin Cholchitro. He created numerous tele-fiction projects through his company.

Notable works from his production house include "Shada Kagoz", "Bonnar Chokhe Jol", "Ekjon Moyna", "Gunman", "Bibaho Sonkot", and "Korban Alir Korbani", among others. In addition, he has directed telefilms, documentaries, short films, and commercials.