No time to rest for Partho

For Partho Sheikh, Eid-ul-Azha is steeped in personal memories—ones filled with the joy of tradition, and the quiet wisdom passed down from his paternal grandfather.

"As a child, I used to see my grandfather take my uncles to the haat. It was always done in such an organised manner—they would prepare themselves as if going on a grand outing," recalls Partho. "I remember he would bring home around four cows every year, and without fail, one of them would be red. It became something of a tradition."

While his grandfather always encouraged him to tag along, Partho admits he was never too keen. "I wasn't fond of crowds or the chaos of the haat (cattle market). I used to find excuses to skip it," he says, laughing. "But my grandfather knew how to win me over. He would bring back sweets and charred flatbreads from the market, because he knew how much I loved them. That was something I looked forward to every single year."

Those memories remain vivid for the actor. "Even if it was late at night, I'd stay up till 1 am, just waiting for those special treats. I'd eat them happily and then drift off to sleep. It was a simple joy, but it meant the world to me."

Reflecting on the meaning of Eid-ul-Azha, Partho becomes philosophical. "Who are these sacrifices really for? They're acts of devotion to the Almighty, yes—but they also teach us something deeply human. They show us that whenever we try, we can let go of attachment. It's a vital lesson in discipline, patience, and inner strength."

He continues, "This Eid reminds me how we must sometimes part with things we love. Even if it hurts, even if it's difficult, we learn to accept it and move on with grace. That's the essence of sacrifice. It's a lesson we can all carry forward in life."

Partho describes his Eid celebrations as lively and packed with activity. "There's no time to rest! Between distributing meat and visiting relatives, the day just flies by. There's so much excitement that I can barely sleep the night before. It's exhausting but in the best possible way. If I get some time in the evening, I meet up with friends for a short outing."

As for his professional commitments, Partho will be appearing in several Eid projects this year, both on television and YouTube. He shares that he's more focused than ever on the quality of storytelling in his work.

"I'm now more interested in scripts where the story itself is the real hero," he says. "I feel fortunate that we're getting to work on projects that prioritise strong narratives. Credit goes to the directors and writers who are making this possible. There's a conscious effort to bring a fresh wave into the drama industry, and I'm proud to be part of that movement."