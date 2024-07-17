TV & Film
‘No one can take away the freedom to speak’
Photo: Collected

The ongoing violent clashes between student protesters and Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) activists nationwide regarding the quota movement have led to numerous students being injured and killed, including three students. Many celebrities are now speaking out on the issue following the intense violence.

Daud Kim, a South Korean Muslim YouTuber, has been showing unwavering support for the Bangladeshi students on his social media platforms.

"No one can take away the freedom to speak. I fully support them. The truth can never be stopped by violence. The truth never dies. Pray for Bangladesh," read his post.

The former K-pop star also questioned why people are silent on the issue and why the police aren't taking effective steps.

"What is happening in Bangladesh is terrible. Why is everyone so silent? What are the police doing? Shame on you! These students are your brothers. How can you claim justice while treating innocent students with violence? Those who use violence to suppress freedom can never break their will. May Allah bless their journey and grant eternal glory and rest to those who sacrificed their lives," read his post.

Bangladeshi fans of Daud Kim appreciated the YouTuber for supporting quota reform protests. They shared his post and thanked him for wholeheartedly standing with the protest.

Earlier, Daud Kim visited Bangladesh, where he spent time with Bangladeshi people and praised their wonderful hospitality. 

Kim, also known as Jay Kim, is a former South Korean singer, and actor. The Youtuber converted to Islam in September 2019 and also successfully build a mosque in Incheon, South Korea this year. 

