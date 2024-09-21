Netflix’s ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ Season 2 finds Toph in Miya Cech

Netflix's live-action series "Avatar: The Last Airbender" has resumed production for its second season, with the streaming platform announcing Miya Cech as the actress portraying the beloved character Toph Beifong.

In a clip unveiled during Netflix's annual Geeked Week fan event, a close-up of Toph's feet is shown before she stomps and showcases her earthbending abilities.

The 17-year-old actress is mostly recognised for portraying the younger version of Ali Wong's character in the 2019 Netflix rom-com "Always Be My Maybe." Interestingly, she also took on the same role in an episode of Netflix's "Beef."

Miya Cech has starred in Nickelodeon's short-lived series "The Astronauts" and appeared in a supporting role in the coming-of-age comedy "You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah" (2023).

Toph made her debut in the second season of the original "Avatar: The Last Airbender" animated series. Despite being born blind and raised by an affluent, overly protective family, she relies on her earthbending skills to perceive her surroundings. She eventually joins Aang and his friends on their journey to master all the elements and bring down the Fire Lord.

Shortly after the release of the first season, Netflix renewed its live-action adaptation of "The Last Airbender" for an additional two seasons. Like the original series, the live-action version will wrap up after its third season. The cast features Gordon Cormier, Kiawentiio, Ian Ousley, Dallas Liu, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, and Daniel Dae Kim.

Albert Kim, the series developer and Season 1 showrunner, stepped down in April, with Christine Boylan and Jabbar Raisani taking over as executive producers. Kim will continue as an executive producer. Alongside Kim, Boylan, Raisani, Dan Lin, and Lindsey Liberatore will produce for Rideback, with Michael Goi also involved.

Goi directed the first two episodes, Raisani helmed episodes three and four, Roseanne Liang directed episodes five and six, and Jet Wilkinson directed the final two episodes of Season 1.