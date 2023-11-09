Netflix unveils poster and details for 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' series

Netflix has just given us a sneak peek into the highly anticipated live-action "Avatar: The Last Airbender" series with a fresh poster, featuring Aang, Katara, and Sokka riding the iconic Appa. The magical creature, a blend of a flying bison and a manatee, takes centre stage in this new visual.

The show, set to premiere in 2024, stars Gordon Cormier as Aang, Kiawentiio as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka, and Dallas Liu as Zuko. With a stellar cast, including Daniel Dae Kim and Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, the series is in good hands under the executive production of Albert Kim along with Michael Goi and Rideback's Dan Lin and Lindsey Liberatore. Directors include Goi, co-executive producer Roseanne Liang, Jabbar Raisani and Jet Wilkinson.

The Netflix show is unaffiliated with Avatar Studios, which was created at Paramount by the original "Last Airbender" creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko after they exited the Netflix adaptation.

Previously, Kim released a statement addressing the adaptation of the beloved animated series, writing, "A live-action version can not only faithfully translate what had been done in animation — it can bring a rich new visual dimension to a fantastic world. We'll be able to see bending in a real and visceral way we've never seen before."

Paramount is bringing its first "Last Airbender" animated movie to theatres in 2025.