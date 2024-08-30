Netflix reveals premiere date for Vince McMahon docuseries

The Netflix docuseries focusing on former WWE chairman Vince McMahon has announced its premiere date. Titled "Mr McMahon", the series is set to debut on September 25. It will feature six episodes, each lasting one hour.

According to the official synopsis for the series, "'Mr McMahon' chronicles the rise and fall of Vince McMahon, a controversial businessman and co-founder of WWE. From his transformation of the WWE from a small, regional business into a global entertainment powerhouse to the explosive sexual misconduct allegations that led to his eventual resignation, this six-episode series offers a deep dive into McMahon's life and his enduring franchise."

"Culled from over 200 hours of interviews with McMahon himself (prior to his resignation), his family members, business associates and some of the most iconic names in wrestling history, as well as the journalists who uncovered McMahon's allegations — filmmaker Chris Smith ('Tiger King') and executive producer Bill Simmons ('30 for 30') present an unflinching, no-holds-barred look at one of the most enigmatic figures in sports entertainment," it added.

The docuseries was first revealed in October 2020. Nearly two years later, Vince McMahon retired from WWE while facing an investigation by the WWE board of directors over misconduct allegations. In a surprising move, he returned to the company in early 2023 to oversee its sale, which culminated in WWE being acquired by Endeavor and merging with UFC under the TKO Group. McMahon subsequently stepped down from the TKO board of directors following a lawsuit filed by a former employee, who accused him of sexual abuse and trafficking her to other individuals.

Chris Smith, the director and executive producer of the series, stated, "The goal behind 'Mr McMahon' was to pull back the curtain and reveal the true Vince McMahon, obscured beneath the persona he presented to the world."

"Over the four years of production, the story evolved in truly shocking ways, culminating in some extremely harrowing allegations. The final product is a revealing documentary that we believe offers a rich and nuanced portrait of the man and the complex legacy he left behind," he added.

In addition to Smith, Bill Simmons and Zara Duffy also serve as executive producers on "Mr McMahon". The series is produced by Library Films in collaboration with Ringer Films.