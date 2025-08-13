Netflix, Prime Video, and Beyoncé among early winners of 77th Emmy Awards

The Television Academy has announced the first winners of the 77th Emmy Awards in its juried categories, recognising achievements in Animation, Costume Design, Emerging Media Programming, and Motion Design.

Netflix's "Love, Death + Robots" led the tally with four wins. Its episode "400 Boys" earned two awards—for Character Animation (Daryl Graham) and Character Design (Robert Valley)—while "How Zeke Got Religion" won for Production Design (Gigi Cavenago) and Storyboard (Edgar Martins). The streamer's "Arcane" followed with two wins: Background Design for the episode "The Dirt Under Your Nails" (Bruno Couchinho) and Color for "The Message Hidden Within the Pattern" (Faustine Dumontier).

Other winners include Prime Video's "Octopus!" in Outstanding Motion Design, with honours going to Minkyung Chung, Michaela Olsen, Hayley Morris, Julie Gratz, Anthony Galante, and Sabrina Chaney. Shibuya.Film's "White Rabbit" earned the award for Outstanding Innovation in Emerging Media Programming, credited to Maciej Kuciara, Emily Yang, and the Shibuya team.

Netflix also scored Beyoncé's first-ever Emmy with "Beyoncé Bowl", winning Outstanding Costumes for Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Programming. Costume credits include Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Shiona Turini, Erica Rice, Molly Peters, Chelsea Staebell, and Timothy White.

Juried awards will be formally presented during the 77th Creative Arts Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater at LA Live over two nights—Saturday, Sept. 6, and Sunday, Sept. 7. An edited broadcast will air Saturday, Sept. 13, at 8 p.m. PDT on FXX.

According to the Academy, juried categories are evaluated by peer panels in relevant disciplines. Unlike competitive awards, there are no nominees; each entry undergoes a single-step evaluation, including open discussion and detailed review, with the possibility of one, multiple, or no awards being given.

The main 77th Emmy Awards ceremony will be broadcast live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, from 8–11pm. EDT (5–8 pm PDT) on CBS and streamed live and on demand on Paramount+.

Full list of juried award recipients:

Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation

Background Design: "Arcane – The Dirt Under Your Nails" – Netflix – Bruno Couchinho

Color: "Arcane – The Message Hidden Within the Pattern" – Netflix – Faustine Dumontier

Character Animation: "Love, Death + Robots – 400 Boys" – Netflix – Daryl Graham

Character Design: "Love, Death + Robots – 400 Boys" – Netflix – Robert Valley

Production Design: "Love, Death + Robots – How Zeke Got Religion" – Netflix – Gigi Cavenago

Storyboard: "Love, Death + Robots – How Zeke Got Religion" – Netflix – Edgar Martins

Outstanding Motion Design

"Octopus!" – Prime Video – Minkyung Chung, Michaela Olsen, Hayley Morris, Julie Gratz, Anthony Galante, Sabrina Chaney

Outstanding Innovation in Emerging Media Programming

"White Rabbit" – Shibuya.Film – Maciej Kuciara, Emily Yang, Shibuya

Outstanding Costumes for Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Programming

"Beyoncé Bowl" – Netflix – Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Shiona Turini, Erica Rice, Molly Peters, Chelsea Staebell, Timothy White

