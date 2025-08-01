Naima Karim’s VR film ‘Mirage’ to premiere at Venice Int'l Film Festival

Bangladeshi artist and Dhaka University Fine Arts graduate Naima Karim's second interactive virtual reality short film, "Mirage", has officially been invited to the Venice Immersive Competition at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival (Mostra Internazionale d'Arte Cinematografica).

"Mirage", based on Karim's lived experience with her daughter's depression and anxiety, tells the poignant story of a young girl navigating both depression and anxiety. The film will officially have its world premiere at the prestigious Venice International Film Festival, taking place from August 27 to September 6, 2025.

The VR film is furthermore a deeply personal project created in close collaboration with Karim's family. Her eldest daughter (Aleena Hanif) served as the co-creator, while her younger daughter (Aroosha Hanif) contributed as the co-writer. Together, the trio will attend the prestigious event hosted under the umbrella of the Venice Biennale, one of the world's oldest and most respected art festivals.

Although officially representing the Netherlands, Karim expressed heartfelt pride in her Bangladeshi roots. "I am proud to be a Bangladeshi artist and represent Bangladesh how I can at the Venice Biennale," she shared.

The project received critical support from the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) in Saudi Arabia, which co-produced both of her VR films and awarded her creative grants. In 2022, she also served as a jury member for the Red Sea International Film Festival's VR Awards.

Naima Karim is a Bangladeshi-Dutch visual artist known for her sky-inspired paintings. After being paralysed by a neurological disorder in 1999, she began exploring movement through bold, sweeping brushstrokes. Her work has been showcased internationally, and she now also creates visuals for her VR films using 3D tools.

Her first VR work, "The Anticipation of Rain"—a multi-sensory film exploring climate change and monsoon patterns in Bangladesh—had its world premiere at the International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam (IDFA) 2022, where it competed in the immersive non-fiction category.

"The Anticipation of Rain" has since screened at 21 international festivals and is currently featured in the Surreality Exhibition at Hong Kong University of Science and Media, Guangzhou.