‘My Lady Jane’ shakes up British history with unapologetic romance and whimsy

A lot of British history is incredibly depressing: the Black Death, Henry VIII's numerous deceased wives (by his decree), religious wars, and so on. Authors Cynthia Hand, Brodi Ashton, and Jodi Meadows were inspired by all this bleakness to take history into their own hands with their revisionist YA novel, "My Lady Jane". This 2017 New York Times bestseller reimagines Lady Jane Grey's tragic, nine-day reign as the pawn Queen of England into a fantastical, swoon-worthy romance that allows Jane to become a player in her own story.

With the guidance of writer and showrunner Gemma Burgess, "My Lady Jane" translates well into an eight-episode Prime Video series that confirms that history is a lot more fun and watchable when approached with an unapologetically tongue-in-cheek attitude.

Although the series is set in 1553, "My Lady Jane" wastes no time in establishing its anachronistic, irreverent tone and voice through a hand-drawn, animated prologue that immediately elicits some hearty laughs. Through comically outrageous violence and a brilliantly snarky commentary from an omniscient narrator (Oliver Chris), we are provided with a summary of the actual history and the context behind why 17-year-old Lady Jane Grey (Emily Bader) held any significance for the Tudor dynasty. From there, the show takes off, establishing Jane's predicament as the eldest daughter with no agency in a patriarchal society.

Feeling the financial burden of widowhood, Lady Frances Grey (Anna Chancellor) must marry off one of her three daughters to ensure they are not left at the mercy of the ancient and lecherous Duke of Leicester (Jim Broadbent). Lady Frances, a shrewd player in social and political circles, forms a connection with Lord Dudley, Duke of Northumberland (Rob Brydon), who is also seeking a marriage alliance for his eldest son to gain political and financial advantages, as well as fulfil hidden agendas that unfold throughout the series. However, neither of the prospective spouses shows interest in the union, and Jane, in particular, spends the entire first episode attempting to escape it. Jane quickly establishes herself as a spirited protagonist, commanding her role with genuine empathy, intelligence, and wit.

"My Lady Jane" packs a punch in every way imaginable, but it especially scintillates with the romance. When Jane coincidentally meets her intended, the charismatic Lord Guildford Dudley (Edward Bluemel), their chemistry, although initially antagonistic, is palpable and immediate, making their love story utterly addictive. The trailers do very little to hide how tethered they are, but in truth, viewers simply aren't prepared for how exhilarating their romance is. The show explores a myriad of tropes while the characters deal with their chaotic everyday lives, making each episode more riveting than the one before. It's a good thing the series is available for viewers to binge all at once because once you start, there's no going back. While some moments feel slightly off from the overarching theme, it never detracts from the story's progression. How we get from point A to B in all areas, particularly the romance, feels fully earned.

In some cases, especially in historical pieces, couples are forced to consummate the marriage to add legitimacy, which often robs the woman of her agency. But "My Lady Jane" works because Guildford never forces that, and the two start their relationship as equals. As Jane and Guildford get to know each other, their disdain slowly becomes toleration, and then a genuine friendship. During this friendship, they develop feelings for each other. Their relationship feels believable, and their admiration for each other grows so carefully that when things progress, it is immensely gratifying for viewers to watch. We begin and end in two different places, showcasing how great love stories grow and evolve with time and understanding. The characters talk to one another; they open up and shut off. They feel real.

Having said that, the smouldering will-they/won't-they dynamic between Jane and Guildford is not the sole driving force of "My Lady Jane". The story delves into numerous layers of political intrigues that revolve around the sickly King Edward VI (Jordan Peters) and his struggle to thwart the ambitions of his bitter half-sister, Mary (Kate O'Flynn), and her cunning partner, Chancellor Lord Seymour (Dominic Cooper). However, the most significant narrative element stems from supernatural origins—a conflict between Verities (normal humans) and Ethians (humans who can transform into specific animals). The monarchy, particularly Mary, views Ethians as abominations and places a bounty on their heads, often leading to their demise. Consequently, Ethians hide in plain sight, living as servants, paupers, or even as the occasional highborn individual too afraid to reveal their true nature. The Verities/Ethians division also becomes a reason for Jane and Guildford to deepen their connection beyond just attraction.

Bader and Bluemel are supported by a cast who, as a company, never miss a beat in finding the right balance between heightened drama and smart humour. Brydon steals almost every scene he's in, while the unexpected May-December pairing of Anna Chancellor with Henry Ashton as her besotted lover, Lord Stan Dudley, is a masterclass in thirst comedy. The show clearly benefits from its primarily female writers' room, who aren't shy about embracing a bawdier and more adult presentation of the story. They capture the book's blithe approach to history while adding bite and intelligence to the dialogue.

Having said that, fans of the historical figure Lady Jane Grey or those expecting a deeper exploration of female empowerment might be left feeling disappointed. The show's focus on lighthearted humour and fantasy elements tends to overshadow the gravity of Jane's real-life struggles and the importance of a woman briefly reigning on the throne.

"My Lady Jane" doesn't offer much that is new to the already crowded genre of cheekily anachronistic period pieces, such as "Bridgerton" (2020), "Dickinson" (2019-2021), and "The Great" (2020-2023). However, it executes the premise very well. The strong chemistry between Bader and Bluemel ensures that the romantic comedy elements are firing on all cylinders—and they truly keep the viewers hooked. Additionally, the exceptional supporting cast brings the spice and humour in spades for a very fun summer watch.