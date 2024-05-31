‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’ premieres in Bangladesh simultaneously with India release

The much-anticipated Bollywood film "Mr & Mrs Mahi," featuring popular actors Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkumar Rao, premiered in Bangladesh today, coinciding with its release in India.

The news was confirmed by Anonno Mamun, the film's distributor and leading man of Action-Cut Entertainment, the company responsible for importing the film. The news has sparked excitement among local movie enthusiasts as the film is now showing in 26 cinemas nationwide.

Bollywood cinema has been steadily gaining popularity in Bangladesh. Recent hits like Shahrukh Khan's "Pathaan" have paved the way for other titles such as "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan", "Jawan", "Animal", "Dunki", and "Crew". Now, with "Mr & Mrs Mahi" joining the roster, audiences are eagerly anticipating another captivating cinematic experience.

Directed by Sharan Sharma and produced by Zee Studios and Dharma Productions, the romantic sports drama film tells the story of Mahendra, played by Rajkumar Rao, a disillusioned cricketer, and Mahima, portrayed by Janhvi Kapoor, a dedicated doctor.

Video of MR. &amp; MRS. MAHI - OFFICIAL TRAILER | Rajkummar Rao | Janhvi Kapoor | Sharan Sharma | 31st May

Mahendra and Mahima are brought together by the virtue of an arranged marriage. Having the same nickname, Mahi, together they become Mr and Mrs Mahi. They soon discover their common love and passion for cricket. Eventually, Mahendra spots cricketing talent in his wife and encourages her to chase her dream of becoming a cricketer and coaches her on this journey.