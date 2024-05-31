TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Fri May 31, 2024 04:32 PM
Last update on: Fri May 31, 2024 04:49 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’ premieres in Bangladesh simultaneously with India release

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Fri May 31, 2024 04:32 PM Last update on: Fri May 31, 2024 04:49 PM
‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’ premieres in Bangladesh simultaneously with India release
Photos: Collected

The much-anticipated Bollywood film "Mr & Mrs Mahi," featuring popular actors Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkumar Rao, premiered in Bangladesh today, coinciding with its release in India.

The news was confirmed by Anonno Mamun, the film's distributor and leading man of Action-Cut Entertainment, the company responsible for importing the film. The news has sparked excitement among local movie enthusiasts as the film is now showing in 26 cinemas nationwide.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Bollywood cinema has been steadily gaining popularity in Bangladesh. Recent hits like Shahrukh Khan's "Pathaan" have paved the way for other titles such as "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan", "Jawan", "Animal", "Dunki", and "Crew". Now, with "Mr & Mrs Mahi" joining the roster, audiences are eagerly anticipating another captivating cinematic experience.

Directed by Sharan Sharma and produced by Zee Studios and Dharma Productions, the romantic sports drama film tells the story of Mahendra, played by Rajkumar Rao, a disillusioned cricketer, and Mahima, portrayed by Janhvi Kapoor, a dedicated doctor.

Mahendra and Mahima are brought together by the virtue of an arranged marriage. Having the same nickname, Mahi, together they become Mr and Mrs Mahi. They soon discover their common love and passion for cricket. Eventually, Mahendra spots cricketing talent in his wife and encourages her to chase her dream of becoming a cricketer and coaches her on this journey.

Related topic:
Mr & Mrs MahiMr & Mrs Mahi in cineplexMr & Mrs Mahi trailerMr & Mrs Mahi release dateJanhvi Kapoor and Rajkumar Raojanhvi kapoorRajkumar RaoAction Cut EntertainmentStar Cinplex movies
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Jr NTR's warrior avatar unveiled in 'Devara'

1y ago

Janhvi Kapoor joins ‘NTR 30’, first-look poster revealed

1y ago

Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan’s film to release on Amazon Prime this July

11m ago
Where does your sensitivity go when you watch an English film?: Varun Dhawan lashes out

Where does your sensitivity go when you watch an English film?: Varun Dhawan lashes out

10m ago
Janhvi Kapoor opens up about Sridevi comparisons

Janhvi Kapoor opens up about Sridevi comparisons

1y ago
|বাংলাদেশ

১৬ বছর অপেক্ষা করেও দেখা হলো না সন্তানের মুখ

সন্তান জন্মের ৮ দিন আগে প্রতিপক্ষের হামলায় নিহত হন ভাইস চেয়ারম্যান প্রার্থী সুমন...

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

বৃহৎ কোম্পানির পৃষ্ঠপোষকতায় তামাক উৎপাদন বাড়ছে

৫ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification
X