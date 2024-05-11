TV & Film
'Mithai' couple Kaushambi Chakraborty and Adrit Roy tie the knot

The co-stars Kaushambi Chakraborty and Adrit Roy from the series "Mithai" tied the knot last Thursday (May 9), in the presence of their friends and family members. At the wedding, the on-screen "Mithai" family was also in attendance and they shared cherished memories on social media. The couple was beaming in their traditional Bengali attire, as their love was in the air. 

As per the wedding look, Kaushambi chose to be a Bengali bride - opting for the red Banarasi saree resembling a classic Bengali bride. She decided to coordinate her red saree with gold jewellery and a gold mukut. Additionally, she embraced a no-makeup makeup look with a bright smile. 

Her other half, Adrit, donned a yellow Punjabi with a topor (headgear) on his head, maintaining a sleek appearance. In a video shared on social media, the couple exchanged their garlands cinematically while making eye contact with each other.

The TV actress Kaushambi also shared her 'gaye holud' photos on social media. For that occasion, she wore a bright yellow saree paired with a floral mang tikka, baju bandh, and kamar bandh, and completed the look with stylish sunglasses. Adrit rocked a stylish look, with his long hair stealing the spotlight, complemented by matching sunglasses.

Since starting their personal love story from the set of "Mithai", the couple's wedding ceremony has been the hot topic for the fans as they kept the relationship under the radar for quite a long time. After almost two years of their relationship, the lovebirds decided to exchange wedding vows. 

 

