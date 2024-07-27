TV & Film
Michael C Hall returns to 'Dexter' in new spin-off series

Michael C Hall returns to 'Dexter' in new spin-off series
Photo: Collected

Everybody's favourite Micheal C Hall will be returning to play his iconic character once again.

The actor announced at this year's San Diego Comic-Con on Friday that he will reprise his iconic role as Dexter in two new spin-off shows.

Hall will headline "Dexter: Resurrection", which takes place in the present day. Additionally, he will narrate the inner monologue of young Dexter in the prequel series "Dexter: Original Sin". Set in the '90s, the prequel stars Patrick Gibson as the young, emerging serial killer.

Premiering in 2006, "Dexter" ran for eight seasons and became a cult classic. "Resurrection" follows the 2021 miniseries "Dexter: New Blood", which continued Dexter Morgan's story after his presumed death in a boating accident. Since then, additional spin-offs have been in development.

The prequel series, "Dexter: Original Sin", features an impressive cast including Patrick Dempsey, Christian Slater, and Sarah Michelle Gellar. It is set to premiere this December, while "Dexter: Resurrection" will debut in the summer of 2025.

 

push notification