Mehazabien’s mother honoured with ‘Gorbini Maa’ award

Commemorating International Mother's Day, actress Mehazabien Chowdhury's mother has been honoured with Gorbini Award at a ceremony organised by Universal Medical College.

Elated Mehazabien expressed her heartfelt emotions with The Daily Star. "This Mother's Day is very special to me as my mother was honoured with the "Gorbini Maa" Award as a recognition," shared the actress.

She added, "Mothers contribute a lot to their children's upbringing and success, and showing respect to them is also very important. Gratitude to the organisers for acknowledging their efforts and sacrifices."

Mehazabien also added that both of her parents played a huge role in supporting her career. She also mentioned that she is more connected to her mother. On celebrating the special day, she shared, "With such a busy schedule, it gets tough to spend quality time with her. However, I have put in some efforts to make her happy as much as I could."

Mehazabien is the eldest child of her parents. Her mother is not just her friend, but also a critic of her works, according to the actress. "I have learnt a lot from her about life and still learning. I wish everyone gets such a lovely mother like her."

Wishing good health for her mother and all the mothers out there, Mehazabien wished everyone a Happy Mother's Day.