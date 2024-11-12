Mehazabien starrer ‘Saba’ selected for Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Int’l Film Festival

Actress Mehazabien Chowdhury's debut feature film, "Saba", continues to make waves on the international festival circuit, with its latest recognition coming from Saudi Arabia's prestigious Red Sea International Film Festival.

The film has been officially selected for the competition section of the festival, where it will compete with 15 other films from around the world.

The Red Sea Festival, now in its fourth edition, is set to take place in Jeddah from December 5 to December 14 and will feature 120 films from 81 countries.

"Saba" premiered earlier this year at the 49th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on September 7, marking Mehazabien's entry into global cinema with acclaim. In October, it screened at the Busan International Film Festival as part of the A Window on Asian Cinem section, adding another milestone to its international journey.

In addition to Saudi Arabia and South Korea, "Saba" has also been selected for the Alternative Film Award and Festival in Indonesia, scheduled from November 22 to November 29.

Directed by Maksud Hossain, "Saba" stars Mehazabien in the lead, alongside notable actors Rokeya Prachy and Mostafa Monwar.

Although the film has not yet been released in Bangladesh, its international festival presence has drawn praise and anticipation for its eventual domestic release.