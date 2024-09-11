Malaika Arora’s father's demise: Police examining all leads

According to news agency ANI, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora's father, Anil Arora, has tragically passed away, with reports suggesting it was due to suicide. Further information is awaited. He is survived by his daughters, Malaika and Amrita, and their mother, Joyce Polycarp.

Last Wednesday, ANI shared an update stating, "Malaika Arora's father, Anil Arora, tragically died by suicide after reportedly jumping from a terrace of his Mumbai residence. A police team is currently at the scene, confirmed Mumbai Police."

However, a source informed PTI, "It's true that Malaika Arora's father passed away earlier today. However, it was not a suicide, but rather an unfortunate accident. The family is in shock, as he had no known health issues."

The source also mentioned that the police "panchnama" would clarify the situation further.

Mumbai Police have stated that the cause of the suspected suicide remains unclear, as no suicide note has been found yet. They also mentioned that the body has been sent for a post-mortem, and the case is being investigated from all possible perspectives.

Additionally, actor-producer Arbaaz Khan was seen arriving at Malaika Arora's family residence in Mumbai amid the tragic news. Both police officials and media personnel were gathered outside the apartment.