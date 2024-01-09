TV & Film
Tue Jan 9, 2024
Last update on: Tue Jan 9, 2024 05:43 PM

Lisa Bonet files for divorce from Jason Momoa two years after separation

Photo: Collected

Acclaimed actor Lisa Bonet has officially filed for divorce from popular actor Jason Momoa, marking the end of their marriage, as reported by People Magazine. The legal move comes two years after the couple publicly declared their separation.

Their union was sealed on October 7, 2017, but the couple issued a joint statement in January 2022, revealing their decision to part ways. According to court records accessed by People, Bonet has filed for marriage dissolution, indicating the date of their separation as October 7, 2020. The filing cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the divorce.

Bonet, aged 56, and Momoa, aged 44, are parents to two children, a daughter named Lola (16), and a son named Nakoa-Wolf (15). Bonet also shares a daughter, actress Zoe Kravitz, from her previous marriage to musician Lenny Kravitz.

In her divorce petition, Bonet has sought joint custody of their children and waived any claim for spousal support from either party.

Golden Globes ratings leap by 50% to 9.4 million viewers

When the separation was publicly announced in 2022, Bonet and Momoa issued a joint statement expressing, "We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times... A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception... feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring."

"The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become," they stated, underscoring their commitment to parenting and inspiring their children.

Meanwhile, in his recent professional endeavours, Momoa was featured in the action-packed movie "Aquaman 2", receiving commendable feedback from audiences.

 

Lisa Bonet Jason Momoa
