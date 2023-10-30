Khoka: An animated tribute to Bangabandhu set to grace TV screens

Portraying a heartfelt tribute to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, an animation series titled "Khoka" premiered yesterday at the Star Cineplex in the capital. This remarkable initiative, brought to life by the ICT department, endeavours to illuminate the extraordinary life of Bangabandhu, from his childhood to the day of his homecoming.

Director Sohel Mohammad Rana shared his insights into the process and importance of these animated films. He noted that these projects, compared to traditional filmmaking with sets and actors, present certain complexities. This is why he opted for animation. Rana praised the wholehearted support he received from State Minister for Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Junaid Ahmed Palak, in bringing the film to life.

Video of Khoka - Trailer

He revealed that he primarily recommended the storyline to the state minister, who then played a pivotal role in coordinating the project. Rana underscored the creative freedom afforded by animation, where he could independently craft visuals, and he expressed his enthusiasm for nurturing his creations through this medium.

Starting next month, numerous television channels nationwide will simultaneously broadcast the animated series.

Sohel Mohammad Rana, who studied at Dhaka University's Fine Arts Department, has a substantial background in making animated films. In 2021, he produced an animated feature called "Mujib Amar Pita", centered around the life of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and it received a warm reception from viewers. Notably, Rana recently completed yet another animated production, "Mujib Bhai", which was showcased at Star-Cineplex in the previous month.