Khalid lives on through his melody

Known for his unique melodious voice, renowned singer Khalid presented numerous timeless songs in his career. The man who lived his life to the fullest, an artiste who ruled the music arena during the '80s, rose to fame as a vocalist for his band Chime.

On the evening of March 18, he left us for good. His untimely demise at the age of 59, left the entire music industry in shock. Following a heart attack, the singer passed away at a private hospital in the capital. He was laid to rest in his hometown Gopalganj, where he was born on August 1, 1965.

Khalid started his musical journey in 1983 when he founded the band Chime accompanied by other members. The band's debut album, fittingly titled "Chime", introduced audiences to Khalid's soul-stirring vocals through hits like "Nati Khati Bela Gelo", "Tumi Jano Nare Priyo", "Kirtankhola Nodite Amar", "Ek Ghorete Bosot Kiira", "Oi Chokh", "Satkhani Mon Bejechhi Amra", and there were also two English songs in the album. The track "Nati Khati Bela Gelo" from the album gained widespread popularity during that time. Khalid emerged as a favourite artiste amongst the youth.

Most of Khalid's songs, which once echoed in the alleys of our neighbourhoods and played in various shops alongside different advertisements and banners, were mostly written and composed by noted musician Prince Mahmud. The duo mesmerised the listeners with their unforgettable songs, including "Jodi Himaloy Hoye", "Kono Karonei", "Abar Dekha Hobe", and "Ekhoni Shesh Dekha Noy", amongst many others.

Tracks, such as "Shorolotar Protima", tuned by Jewel Babu, and written by Tarun Munshi, and "Jotota Megh Holey Brishti Namey", written by Latiful Islam Shibli and composed by Prince Mahmud, became anthems of a generation. Other songs like "Hoyni Jabar Bela", "Shurutei Shob Kichhu", "Shesh Kore Keno Chole Gechho", and "Ghumao" are some of the hit tracks loved by the young generation.

During the '90s, when musical albums, especially mixed albums were popular amongst the audience, Khalid had a prominent space alongside renowned band stars Ayub Bachchu, James, Maksud, and Shafin Ahmed.

Several singers expressed their heartfelt sentiments to The Daily Star and shared their memories with the singer.

Noted singer Ferdous Wahid said, "I am still in shock. Whenever we met, we would engage in lengthy conversations. We would often have discussions about new songs. Khalid always respected his elders. He had an amazing voice, full of emotion and melody. I believe that he will always remain alive through his songs."

Khalid's university mate - singer Fahmida Nabi remembered the singer emotionally. "We studied at Dhaka University, and our musical journey began almost at the same time. Together we have voiced quite several duets, including 'Ghumao Tumi Ghumao Re Jaan', written and composed by Prince Mahmud, and two songs composed by Tanvir Tareq, namely 'Akashtake' and 'Ogo Brishty'.

While his songs were full of sorrow, he was a very lively person, mentioned Fahmida. "Through melancholic songs, one can easily connect with people, and that is why Khalid was very close to people. It is a great loss for our music industry and it will be realised more deeply as time passes by. I want to say to our artistes, that they need to take care of their health. Sadi Mohammad bhai, and Khalid's demise keeps reminding me of this."

Singer Samina Chowdhury shared, "Khalid's songs should be promoted more now. Otherwise, future generations will miss out on his magical creations. The media should play a good role in promoting his songs so that the works of such a great artiste don't fade away. Hopefully, he will live on through his countless songs."

Popular band Obscure's frontman Tipu said, "I have countless memories with Khalid bhai. Which one do I let go of, and which one do I tell? In 1984, we used to sing in Chime. Khalid bhai used to sing Bangla songs, and I used to sing English songs. I often remember those lively days. Amongst my favourite artistes, he will always be at the forefront. I liked him very much. A few days ago, during the shooting of a song on a TV channel, I said to Khalid bhai, 'I don't have any photo with you.' He immediately stood beside me, and we took a photo. It's painful to bid farewell to a dear person like him."

In commemorating Khalid's life and musical contributions, we honour not only a talented artiste but also a symbol of resilience, passion, and creativity. Though he may have bid farewell to this world, his melodies will continue to echo through the annals of Bangladeshi music.