‘Remembering Khalid’: Ashiquzzaman Tulu’s reality show pays tribute to the artiste

Music director Ashiquzzaman Tulu was heartbroken by the passing of Chime's lead singer and frontman, Khalid. Chime, one of Bangladesh's pioneering bands, was co-founded by Khalid alongside Ashiquzzaman Tulu, Shawkat Ali Emon, and others in 1983.

Ashiquzzaman Tulu played a significant role in recognising Khalid's talent as a vocalist and inviting him to join the band, which Khalid acknowledged in his earlier interviews.

The music director has launched a reality show dedicated to find fresh new talents in memory of Khalid. The show, titled "Remembering Khalid," airs on the online based TV channel Metro Mail, inviting participants from around the globe to sing and submit their favourite songs. The music director will curate the submissions, ultimately producing a new album infused with Tulu's tune and music.

Ashiquzzaman revealed, "Khalid is always present in my thoughts, his memories resurfacing continuously. While I intend to write about him, I also seek to pay tribute to his legacy meaningfully. Thus, I've launched a platform where participants can share songs from their favourite artistes. From these submissions, we'll select a few to honour Khalid."

Tapan Chowdhury, Samina Chowdhury, and Tipu alongside Ashiquzzaman Tulu will be the judges in this reality show.