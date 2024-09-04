Keanu Reeves at 60: Hollywood’s timeless star with 5 films in pipeline

Keanu Reeves, the ageless star of Hollywood, has recently celebrated his 60th birthday, but his energy and passion for his craft show no signs of slowing down. Best known for his role as the enigmatic John Wick, Reeves continues to capture the hearts of fans worldwide with his humility, kindness, and dedication to his work.

As he enters this new decade of life, Reeves has an exciting array of projects lined up, ensuring his presence on the big screen remains as strong as ever.

One of the most anticipated projects on his slate is the potential next instalment of the "John Wick" franchise. While "John Wick: Chapter 4" seemed to wrap up the story in March 2023, fans are eagerly awaiting more. Lionsgate Motion Picture Group President Joe Drake hinted that work is already underway on ideas for the next chapter. Reeves himself expressed cautious optimism about the future of the franchise, noting that the key to continuing the series lies in the audience's response.

The actor said, "The only reason we've had a chance to make these movies is that people have liked what we have done. So I think we have to wait and see how the audience responds to it. Hopefully, they'll like it."

In addition to the potential "John Wick" sequel, a spinoff titled "Ballerina" is in the works. This film, set in the same universe, will feature Ana de Armas in the lead role, further expanding the "John Wick" cinematic world.

Reeves is also set to return to the big screen in the third instalment of the "Sonic the Hedgehog" franchise. Directed by Jeff Fowler, the film is slated for release in December and will see Reeves joining a star-studded cast that includes Ben Schwartz, Colleen O'Shaughnessey, and Idris Elba.

Another intriguing project is Reeves' involvement in "The Entertainment System is Down", a dark comedy directed by Ruben Östlund for A24. Östlund, known for his Cannes-winning films "The Square" (2017) and "Triangle of Sadness" (2022), has assembled a stellar cast including Joel Edgerton, Kirsten Dunst, Woody Harrelson, and Nicholas Braun.

Fans of Reeves' work in the comic book world will be thrilled to know that he is also working on a live-action adaptation of "BRZRKR", the comic book series he co-wrote with Matt Kindt. The project, in collaboration with Netflix, is expected to be an R-rated story that pushes the boundaries of the original material.

Reeves has expressed his excitement about the creative freedom this adaptation will allow, hinting that it will explore new directions beyond the comic book's storyline.

While "Rally Car", a film first mentioned in 2017, remains in production limbo, it is another project that could see Reeves return to the big screen in an action-packed role. The film, which follows a NASCAR driver revitalising his career through an international race across China, has yet to provide updates on its cast and crew.

Beyond his film work, Reeves has ventured into the literary world with his debut novel, "The Book of Elsewhere", co-written with sci-fi author China Miéville. Released in July, the novel is set in the universe of BRZRKR and adds another layer to the expansive world Reeves is building.

Reflecting on his journey and the themes explored in his recent works, Reeves shared his thoughts on mortality in an interview with The New York Times. "Maybe I don't understand the violence of the world. I don't understand that we all know we're going to die, and we kill each other over things that are, perhaps as you look back at them, not so important. Maybe I wonder about the world, you know, how did we get here, who are we," he said.

In addition to his film and literary endeavours, Reeves is also a successful entrepreneur. He co-owns Arch Motorcycle Company, known for crafting custom motorcycles, and X Artists' Books, a publishing house he founded with partner Alexandra Grant. Together, they have released notable works, including the adult picture book "Ode to Happiness" (2011) and "Shadows" (2016).