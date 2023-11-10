John Wick to turn into anime hero in upcoming series

John Wick, in a whole new light as the beloved thriller franchise, takes a thrilling leap into the realm of Japanese anime. Director Chad Stahelski recently spilled the beans on an upcoming project that is sure to set pulses racing among fans—a John Wick anime series, crafted in collaboration with Japanese talent.

In a candid interview on The Discourse podcast, Stahelski expressed his genuine enthusiasm for the venture, citing his profound admiration for Japanese anime and the unparalleled storytelling possibilities it presents.

"We're really looking forward to that. We're really excited about it because we're doing... a Japanese anime because I love Japanese anime so much. So, to create all the cool stories that anime can achieve better than we can, and the TV show to expand our world. We'll still get our fix, you know what I mean? And we'll still have all the fun," he shared.

What makes this project stand out is its ambitious goal of blending captivating world-building with adrenaline-pumping action—a combination seldom explored in TV shows. Stahelski underlined the importance of dynamic storytelling and action sequences, assuring fans that the anime series will deliver an unforgettable experience. "I love the slow burn too, but after six episodes, I would like something to happen in my TV shows, you know? So to try and bring that to TV, what we do with features would be really exciting," he explained.

While it's not the first time the John Wick universe has ventured into television, with the release of "The Continental," the active involvement of Stahelski in the anime series suggests a promising future for the franchise. Fans can anticipate the same heart-pounding action and intricate storytelling that catapulted John Wick into a global sensation.

As the creative team collaborates to breathe life into the anime, one lingering question remains: which overseas studio will be entrusted with the legacy of John Wick? The anticipation is palpable, and fans are eagerly awaiting the chance to dive back into the thrilling world of John Wick, this time in a mesmerising animated format.

The John Wick anime series is poised to be a groundbreaking addition to the franchise, promising fans a cinematic experience that transcends traditional boundaries. Stay tuned for updates as the world eagerly awaits the arrival of this animated masterpiece.