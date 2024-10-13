‘Kaos’ creator ‘gutted’ over Netflix's decision to cancel series

Charlie Covell, the creator of Netflix's "Kaos", has broken their silence after the streaming giant cancelled the Greek mythology-inspired series after just one season. Covell, who uses they/them pronouns, took to social media to express their disappointment, while also celebrating the show's achievements.

Sharing a heartfelt message on the Instagram page of the production company Sister, Covell wrote, "Of course, I'm gutted not to be making more 'Kaos', but I don't want this news to overshadow what we did make. I'm incredibly lucky to have worked with such an exceptionally talented cast and crew, and I'm extremely proud of our show. Thank you to absolutely everybody involved: it was a Herculean team effort, and a huge privilege to work with you all."

"Kaos" was envisioned as a bold contemporary retelling of Greek and Roman mythology, blending ancient narratives with modern themes in a darkly comic style. The first—and now only—season featured Jeff Goldblum as Zeus, who punished fellow god Prometheus (Stephen Dillane) by chaining him to a cliff for defying his rule. Prometheus, however, sought revenge, enlisting the help of three humans: Eurydice (Aurora Perrineau), Ariadne (Leila Farzad), and Caeneus (Misia Butler), to overthrow Zeus.

Despite the cancellation, Covell's message to fans remained full of gratitude and reflection. The showmaker praised viewers for their "love and enthusiasm," particularly highlighting the fan theories and deep dives into the show's many subtle references.

"I've been shown subreddits that have made my heart positively sing: the tiny details and Easter eggs you noticed made my day many times over," Covell shared. "I've been chuffed to the point of being overwhelmed by your positive responses to the show — thank you!"

Notably, Covell even acknowledged a fan theory circulating online, noting that one particular guess about the true identity of "Kaos" was "bang on the money," leaving many fans wondering what could have been had the series continued.

The creator closed their message with the hope that "Kaos" will still find its way into the hearts of new audiences over time, despite Netflix's decision. "My hope now is that people still continue to discover and enjoy the show: I reckon there are some potential fans out there who might need more time to find it, so please keep talking about 'Kaos' if you enjoyed it. Thank you so much for watching!"

The news of "Kaos" being cut short didn't sit well with the cast either. Aurora Perrineau, who played Eurydice, took to Instagram following the announcement, stating, "This one hurts," while expressing deep affection for her fellow cast members and the creative team behind the show.

"Everyone was brilliant and uniquely themselves. Every performance surprised and excited me," Perrineau wrote. "I can't believe I got to do this with all of you. We made something weird, dark, hilarious, deranged and absolutely tragic—something entirely human."

The cancellation of "Kaos" is another example of Netflix's increasing trend of cutting short ambitious series, often after just one season, leaving both creators and fans disheartened. The platform's unpredictability in maintaining its original content offerings has sparked widespread discussion within the entertainment industry about the future of storytelling in the streaming era.

Covell, known for their previous work on "The End of the F**ing World", brought a unique perspective to "Kaos", intertwining myth with timely themes of power, identity, and rebellion. The show's creative mix of humour, fantasy, and biting social commentary garnered a dedicated following, with many praising its offbeat tone and deeply human characters.

However, like many critically acclaimed but niche projects, it fell victim to Netflix's seemingly harsh data-driven approach to commissioning and cancelling series.