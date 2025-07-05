TV & Film
July uprising documentary ‘Shrabon Bidroho’ to premiere on Monday

Photo: Collected

The premiere show of the documentary "Shrabon Bidroho", based on the mass uprising of July-August, will be held at the main auditorium of the Bangladesh National Museum in Shahbagh, Dhaka, on July 7 at 6:30pm.

As per a press release signed by Md Mamun-or-Rashid, public relations officer of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting will host the event, with the screening accessible to the general public.

The release added that the welcome speech at the premiere show will be delivered by Md Mahfuz Alam, adviser to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The event will be attended by several guests, including Legal Adviser Asif Nazrul, Housing and Public Works Adviser Adilur Rahman Khan, Cultural Adviser Mostofa Sarwar Farooki, Youth and Sports Adviser Asif Mahmud Sajib Bhuiyan, and Shamsi Ara Zaman, mother of martyred journalist Tahir Zaman Priyo.

 

