Govt funds films and documentaries on July Uprising

The government will finance the production of two full-length feature films and eight short films and documentaries centered on the events of July, as part of a broader initiative to commemorate the month's historical significance.

In addition to the July-themed productions, one full-length documentary, a short film, and a short documentary focusing on enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and state repression over the past 16 years will also receive government support.

A special allocation of Tk 5 crore is expected to be approved this week to support the creation of films and documentaries exploring the July uprising and related themes.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Film Archive is set to launch a large-scale initiative to produce more than 200 documentaries on the July uprising, with work scheduled to begin soon.

Nine short films and documentaries have already been completed under the Department of Films and Publications (DFP), while the Bangladesh Cinema and Television Institute (BCTI) has produced six short films.

State broadcaster BTV will air 36 documentaries over 36 days throughout the month of July. Additionally, four special documentaries will be broadcast as part of its programming.

The initiative aims to honour the memory of the martyrs of July and ensure that the nation never forgets their sacrifice.