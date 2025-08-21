Judge Frank Caprio, famed for ‘Caught in Providence’, dies at 88

Frank Caprio, the retired municipal judge from Rhode Island who became a global sensation for his compassionate courtroom approach in the reality court series "Caught in Providence", has passed away at the age of 88.

A statement released through his official social media accounts on Wednesday (August 20) confirmed that he "passed away peacefully" following "a long and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer."

Caprio's courtroom became known as a place "where people and cases are met with kindness and compassion." He earned wide admiration for dismissing tickets or softening penalties, often balancing justice with empathy.

Just last week, Caprio shared a brief video on Facebook, revealing he had suffered "a setback" and returned to hospital care, requesting viewers to "remember me in your prayers."

Filmed inside his courtroom, "Caught in Providence" gained immense popularity for its blend of humour and humanity, with clips surpassing one billion views across social media. His style stood in contrast to many television judges — marked by empathy rather than confrontation.

Caprio often used his online platform to address systemic issues, noting in one video, "The phrase, 'With liberty and justice for all' represents the idea that justice should be accessible to everyone. However, it is not." He highlighted that nearly 90 percent of low-income Americans face civil disputes such as healthcare, housing, and veterans' benefits without legal assistance.

Among his most widely shared clips are those where he invited children to the bench to weigh in on their parents' infractions, or when he compassionately dismissed tickets for people facing personal hardship. In one instance, he waived $400 in fines for a grieving mother who had lost her son. In another, he forgave a bartender's violation, later appealing to viewers not to "eat and run," emphasising the struggles of low-wage workers.

Caprio's family remembered him as "a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend," adding, "Beloved for his compassion, humility, and unwavering belief in the goodness of people, Judge Caprio touched the lives of millions through his work in the courtroom and beyond."

Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee praised Caprio as "a symbol of empathy on the bench, showing us what is possible when justice is tempered with humanity." Others who knew him personally described him as generous and deeply committed to helping others.

Caprio stepped down from Providence Municipal Court in 2023, concluding nearly four decades of service. Reflecting on his legacy in 2017, he remarked, "I hope people will take away that the institutions of government can function very well by exercising kindness, fairness, and compassion. We live in a very contentious society. I hope that people will see that we can dispense justice without being oppressive."