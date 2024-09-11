Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner finalise divorce after prolonged custody battle

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have officially finalised their divorce, concluding a year-long custody battle over their two daughters, Willa, 3, and a second child, known publicly as "D", aged 1.

According to TMZ, the settlement was reached on Tuesday, though specific details regarding custody arrangements and division of assets remain unclear.

The couple's relationship has been under public scrutiny since their separation in September of last year, with various rumours circulating regarding their split. Despite the turmoil, Joe and Sophie have consistently asked for privacy, stressing that their decision to part ways was mutual.

In a joint statement, they said, "After four wonderful years of marriage, we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage... We sincerely hope everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."

In a reflective moment during the Jonas Brothers' concert in Dublin, Ireland, on the day the settlement was announced, Joe sang an emotional rendition of U2's "I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For", perhaps alluding to the personal challenges he's faced over the past year.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner began dating in 2016 and were engaged the following year. They married in a spontaneous Las Vegas ceremony in 2019, followed by a more formal celebration in France shortly after. Turner relocated from the UK to New York City to live with Jonas, and together they welcomed their daughters in 2020 and 2022.

In March of this year, reports surfaced that the two had entered mediation to resolve disputes regarding the custody of their children and property division, but negotiations initially stalled. The settlement brings an end to the legal proceedings that had resumed after Sophie attempted to reactivate the divorce process earlier in the year.

Both Joe and Sophie have since moved on in their personal lives. Joe has been romantically linked to Lebanese actress Laila Abdallah, while Sophie is reportedly dating Perry Pearson. Despite these developments, the couple remains committed to co-parenting their children.