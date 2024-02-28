Jaya Prada declared ‘absconding’ by court, arrest warrant issued

Veteran actress and former BJP MP, Jaya Prada, is currently facing allegations of 'absconding' in two cases related to the violation of the code of conduct. This decision was made when Jaya Prada did not attend a court hearing despite receiving multiple notices and having non-bailable warrants issued against her.

Two cases have been filed against the former MP from Rampur at Kemari and Swar police stations, accusing her of violating the Model Code of Conduct during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, as reported by Senior Prosecution Officer Amarnath Tiwari.

In these cases, the special MP-MLA court has issued multiple summons, but the former MP did not appear before it.

Jaya Prada, who contested as the BJP candidate from Rampur in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, faced defeat against Azam Khan of the Samajwadi Party. She had previously been elected to the Lok Sabha from Rampur in 2004 and 2009 on a Samajwadi Party ticket but was subsequently expelled from the party.

In response to the ongoing legal proceedings, the police stated in court that Jaya Prada was actively avoiding arrest, with all her known mobile numbers switched off, as noted by the prosecution officer.

In light of these circumstances, Senior Prosecution Officer Tiwari mentioned that Judge Shobhit Bansal adopted a stern approach and officially declared Jaya Prada as an absconder under Section 82 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

The superintendent of police in Rampur has received instructions to assemble a team, led by a circle officer, with the task of apprehending the actor-MP. The directive is to ensure her arrest and presentation before the court on the upcoming hearing date scheduled for March 6.