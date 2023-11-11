Jaya Ahsan's Hindi film to premiere on this OTT channel

Last year, Jaya Ahsan announced her debut in Bollywood, joining forces with noted actor Pankaj Tripathi in the film "Karak Singh".

Under the direction of Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, famous for "Pink", the official poster was unveiled, along with the OTT channel where it would be premiered.

"Karak Singh" will be available on the OTT platform Zee5 at the end of this year.

In the movie "Karak Singh", the main character is brought to life by the acclaimed Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi.

Joining the cast are renowned actresses Sanjana Sanghi, known for her role in "Dil Bechara", and Malavika Mohanan.

This cinematic creation spins a tale of mystery and suspense, centering around the enigmatic life of Shrivastav, a character grappling with amnesia. As the story unfolds, Shrivastav navigates the intricacies of a forgotten past, endeavouring to reconstruct lost memories. Along this journey, Shrivastav unravels the profound truth behind a monumental economic transgression.

Director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury stated that "Karak Singh" will address the responsibilities of a government official towards an ordinary person. The importance of relationships will also be highlighted.

While insights into Pankaj Tripathi's character in this film are available, little is known about Jaya's character.

Jaya Ahsan states, "I play an integral part in the film. It has been a wonderful experience to work on this film. I have wanted to work with my director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury and co-star Pankaj TripathI for a long time. Being part of this Hindi film has immensely multiplied my joy."

"Karak Singh" is primarily a thriller that intricately explores the story of the relationship and conflicts between a father and daughter.

Recently Jaya Ahsan starrer "Dawshom Awbotaar" was released on the occasion of Durga Puja, last month. The film performed exceptionally well at the box office.